Explosion, fire destroys illegal butane hash oil operation in Lane Co.

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple explosions and a fire ripped through an illegal butane hash oil operation near Lowell on Thursday, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the 38000 block of Place Road after reports of the explosions. They found a shop at the back of the property engulfed in flames, police said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire before it spread to neighboring properties and forest land.

Police said they found evidence that the shop was being used to illegally process butane hash oil. After obtaining a search warrant Thursday afternoon, police said they found “substantial quantities” of marijuana and equipment used to make BHO.

The 51-year-old property owner, Danny Billows Jr., faces charges of unlawfully manufacturing marijuana and reckless endangerment, police said.

