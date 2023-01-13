Light Rain Continues Today

Good morning! It’s another wet start to the day across most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Similar to yesterday, light rain will be around throughout the day, with very few breaks. Expect mild temperatures with highs reaching the low to mid 50s. Areas to the south and along the coast should reach the mid to upper 50s. Considering the warm nature of this weather system, our snow levels will remain above the passes both today and for most of Saturday. It should be pretty easy to travel over the Cascades, with just wet roads through midday Saturday. Saturday still looks like it’ll be the drier day of the weekend.

An area of low pressure will push northward up our coastline on Sunday, dragging a slug over moisture over our region. Expect pretty wet conditions, and slightly cooler temperatures. Our snow level should lower to about 3,000-4,000 feet, so accumulating snow will finally return the Cascade Passes. In fact, this will start a pretty snowy stretch for the Cascades. Precipitation should taper off between Sunday night and Monday morning, giving us a break in the rain and mountain snow between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

An even wetter system will arrive around mid next week, leading to quite a bit more snow in the Cascades. Between the late weekend and midweek, the ski resorts could easily pick up 2+ feet of snow.

There’s still no real threat of lowland snow or ice west of the Cascades.

Have a great Friday!

