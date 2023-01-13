Longview city crews find dozens of needles in sewer system, urges residents to dispose properly

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - City officials in Longview are urging people to properly dispose of used needles.

They recently sent out a letter after public works crews found dozens of used hypodermic needles during a routine sewer cleaning.

City officials said they don’t know yet exactly how the needles entered the sewer system. They said one possibility is someone dropped them in through a publicly accessible point, although they think it’s more likely the needles were flushed down a toilet.

People who live in Longview said they’re shocked to hear about the dozens of needles found in the past few weeks in the city’s sewer system.

“It’s very alarming, I never thought of having them be in the sewers.” Shannon Gilman, a Longview resident, said.

“I have kids and if I were to find needles out in public or backing up out of the sewer, I’d be horrified,” Erik Halvorson, a Longview resident, said.

SEE ALSO: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 16 new Portland area homes built as it begins new project

The Public Works Director for the city said crews first found dozens of needles about a month ago during a routine cleaning.

“They opened up the wet well to vacuum out the contents and they found around somewhere 30, 40, or 50 hypodermic needles floating in there,” Ken Hash, Public Works Director of City of Longview, said.

Then a couple of weeks later, Hash said crews found dozens more in the same location. He said their biggest concern is the safety of their employees.

“They like to tell you, it’s a dirty job and somebody’s got to do it, and they’ve chosen that as their career, but they didn’t come to work to get stuck with a needle,” Hash said.

And Hash said the needles can also clog the system.

“You can get a needle stuck in the pump itself and jams the pump,” Hash said.

The city said they were able to narrow it down to a single neighborhood and sent out a letter to 24 homes on January 5th.

“You may not be aware, but hypodermic needles are not flushable, please don’t do it, it puts my crews in danger,” Hash said.

People said they hope everyone sees this message.

“Horrified that they could get diseases or injured by those needles,” Halvorson said.

“I think as a community we need to look out for each other the mere fact they could be anywhere,” Gilman said.

Some tips from the city if you do come across a used needle in public -- don’t pick it up with your bare hands, put it in a bottle or something with a lid, and you can dispose it through solid waste or drop it off at a place meant for needle disposal.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.