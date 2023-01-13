New ‘Princess and the Frog’ restaurant coming to Disneyland

A new "Princess and the Frog" restaurant is coming to Disneyland Park in California later this year.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNN) - A new “The Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to California’s Disneyland Park later this year.

Tiana’s Palace will be the newest restaurant on Orleans Street. It will reportedly feature peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies.

The restaurant will be a quick-service style eatery offering authentic New Orleans flavors with the pizzazz and flair of the restaurant from the film.

Disney said the restaurant opening will be followed by a new attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure scheduled to open in 2024.

