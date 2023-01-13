OREGON. (KPTV) – The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission is recalling four vaping products that have been sold to retailers, according to OLCC.

Officials say the products don’t conform to state standards regarding additives. OLCC says the licensee’s records indicate the products contain CBN, an artificially derived cannabinoid illegal under Oregon law.

The vape cartridges have been sold under the brand name Firefly Extracts and were manufactured by Hillsboro-based Plank Road Laboratories, Inc., OLCC says.

OLCC recalls 4 marijuana vaping products. (OLCC)

The following products were recalled:

Product name: Firefly – Strain T1 vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 2/16/2022 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 03/16/2022

Product name: Firefly – Special Sauce vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 12/22/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 03/11/2022

Product name: Firefly – Hawaiian Haze vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 12/22/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 02/11/2022

Product name: Firefly – Cherry Wife vape cartridge | Manufacture Date: 8/31/2021 (Label ID 5658) | Sold starting 09/11/2021

The OLCC says anyone who has these products are encouraged to destroy them. Consumers with health-related concerns about a recalled product should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222, or their medical provider.

