Oregon Brew Fest 2023 canceled, return date uncertain

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Brewers Festival team has canceled the July 2023 event, they announced on Friday.

“We’re disappointed to share this news, but we know that it’s the right thing to do,” OBF said their statement. “After three decades of producing OBF, we’ve developed a solid understanding of what it takes to give our attendees a great festival. And it’s clear when those factors aren’t coming together for a successful event.”

OBF said rising costs, dropping attendance numbers and extreme weather all contributed to the decision. Additionally, many breweries and suppliers are still struggling to recover from the pandemic, and so will not be able to participate, they said.

SEE ALSO: Portland’s top cops talk public safety with business leaders

For these reasons, OBF does not have an estimated return date at this time.

“As we go forward, we’ll be considering creative ways to support our local breweries and cideries through smaller festivals and partnerships,” OBF said. “And we encourage you to do the same, by visiting your favorite watering hole, ordering takeout or delivery, leaving reviews for your favorites, buying gift cards, and following them on social media for the latest news on how to help. Let’s make sure there are plenty of thriving breweries ready to join us at OBF when we return.”

SEE ALSO: Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary

OBF also thanked partners, staff, volunteers, vendors and Portland Parks & Recreation who have participated in the festival over 33 years.

“From the ones who never missed a year to those who braved the heatwave in 2022 to join us for the first time—we can’t wait to see you again,” they said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.