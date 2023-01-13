Portland Music Month brightens up city’s live music scene

FOX 12’s Ayo Elise talked with one of the organizers behind the event to learn more.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:57 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – With the winter wearing on, Portland Music Month is looking to liven up the Rose City with a month-long live music series! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with one of the organizers behind the event to learn more.

The bands featured in this story, The Junebugs, DoublePlusGood and Red Bird are playing this weekend! Check out Portland Music Month’s full schedule click here.

