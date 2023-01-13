Rain picks up Friday, then lighter Saturday. But off/on rain continues through next week

It’s been a damp day for us around the metro area. We had a bit of a dry break around midday, then light rain will pick up once again for some of us this evening. It appears the east metro and south valley may be mainly dry the rest of the night. So far, PDX has recorded around two tenths of an inch of rain. The band of precipitation is mainly staying over the coastline, but will push east during the day tomorrow.

Plan on another gray but slightly wetter day to wrap up the work week. The rain looks to be steadiest in the morning through early afternoon, then we’ll see another batch of light-to-moderate rain at night. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 50s. Saturday still looks wet, but showery. A low pressure system will bring us more showers on Sunday and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 40s. High temperatures should remain in the mid to upper 40s through the middle of next week.

Our snow level will gradually drop starting this weekend, which should result in a decent amount of accumulation for the ski resorts next week. A very wet system is coming through Wednesday, which could bring a foot or more of snow to the ski resorts.

