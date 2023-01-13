PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested after firing at least one shot at the owner of a stolen truck who was following them after finding their vehicle Thursday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

North Precinct officers first responded to reports of a stolen truck in the area of North Crawford Street and North Pittsburg Avenue around 2:30 p.m. PPB says the caller was the owner of the vehicle, a 2006 Ford F350.

Officers arrived on the scene, setting up spike strips in an attempt to stop the truck before it could try to flee. However, PPB says this didn’t stop the suspect who then fled, puncturing the tires.

Officers didn’t pursue the truck but the truck’s owner did, according to police, The suspect then stooped in the 7000 block of North Polk Avenue and fired at least one round at the owner, striking the driver’s door of the car he followed in.

Suspect in custody after shooting at owner of stolen truck in N. Portland. (PPB)

Officers then swarmed the area, according to PPB, locating the suspect running away near North Buchanan Avenue and North Jersey Street.

Detectives with the Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene to investigate. PPB says the suspect’s name will be released at a later time after he’s been charged.

