Breezy, But Drier Saturday

A pretty wet start to the day, but we’ve had a little bit of drier time this afternoon. Showers pick back up this evening though and we’ll be wet through the night. Things will likely be drier overnight.

Tomorrow should be a more dry than wet day, with just a few light showers. I think we’ll see a few light showers in the morning and mainly the evening. The rest of the day should be more dry. We do expect a breezy east wind to be with us through the day tomorrow. Expect winds around 10-15 MPH, but gusting between 25-30 MPH. That will likely keep temperatures in the Portland area slightly cooler than the rest of the Willamette Valley. Highs will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s. The rain returns Sunday, but will be a bit drier by evening. Sunday will also be pretty breezy as well, but with a south wind. The MLK holiday weekend ends with a mostly dry day Monday. We do see a chance for a few showers, but expect to be mostly cloudy through the day. Temperatures begin cooling through the weekend and into next week back into the upper 40s, right around average.

The rest of the week will see the rain picking back up with showers Tuesday and a rainy day Wednesday. A few showers will likely linger into Thursday, but then a mostly dry day comes Friday!

The mountain hasn’t had a ton of new snow lately, and tomorrow will be more of the same. Mostly rain and mixed showers with maybe up to an inch of accumulation. Sunday will see snow levels dropping though and snow will return to our ski resorts. There will be some pretty snowy days this coming week and we expect over a foot to around 2 feet or more by the end of the week.

