Eagle watchers invited to Dalles Dam for annual January event

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Park rangers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are inviting eagle watchers to the 13th annual Eagle Watch at The Dalles Dam Visitor Center on Jan. 21, they announced Friday.

Every winter, bald eagles gather at the dam to search for food as their migratory patterns bring them to the Columbia River Gorge.

“It’s typical to see dozens of eagles from the visitor center parking lot and adjacent Seufert Park, which are both open to the public every day from dusk until dawn,” the Corps rangers said in their statement.

Through the month of January, the visitor center, located at 3545 Bret Clodfelter Way, is open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in January, from 10 a.m. to noon for eagle viewing.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, park rangers will be available to answer questions, help people use spotting scopes (provided by Corps rangers), and teach basic bird identification tips. Additionally, Corps rangers, U.S. Forest Service partners and the Rowena Wildlife Clinic will host fun activities, displays, and live raptor shows, they said. They also warned that bad weather could cause the event to be rescheduled.

Entry to the visitor center is free, as is the Jan. 21 event. The facility and events are accessible for people with disabilities. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own scopes, binoculars, and cameras.

The Dalles Dam Visitor Center is located just north of Interstate 84 at exit 87, then east on Bret Clodfelter Way.

For more information, contact The Dalles Lock and Dam ranger office at 541-506-7857 or visit the center website here.

