‘A knife in the back’: Sam Adams denies HR complaints led to resignation

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – After resigning this week citing medical issues, new details are being released about Sam Adams’ sudden departure from Portland City Hall as Director of Strategic Innovations for Mayor Ted Wheeler.

In an announcement Tuesday, the former Mayor of Portland cited his resignation was due to chronic anemia. However, speaking Friday with Willamette Week, Mayor Ted Wheeler said the departure comes after his office was notified by HR of multiple complaints into Adams’ behavior. Mayor Wheeler told WW the complaints centered around “bullying and intimidation” of female employees and Wheeler demanded Adams’ resignation.

Speaking with FOX 12 Friday, Adams said he had never seen the reports referenced by Wheeler.

“He mentioned that there had been some complaints but didn’t provide details. I provided a quick summary of my health issues and offered to resign, which he said ‘OK,’” Adams told FOX 12 over email Friday. “This is a knife in the back.”

Adams, who was Portland’s mayor from 2009 to 2012, became Director of Strategic Innovations in 2021.

