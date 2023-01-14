Light Showers & Breezy Saturday

Good morning! Overnight conditions have been drier after the rain yesterday, but we’ll be turning wet again this morning, with light rain and showers until around noon. The afternoon looks to be much drier, with a few showers again later tonight. Overall, it will feel drier than yesterday. The breeze is picking up again today, however, with winds out of the east gusting to around 25-30 MPH for the Portland metro area. That breeze dies down tonight and tomorrow morning will see an even stronger south wind move into the region. Expect a windy start to your Sunday and the return of rain. We’ll likely see light rain through the day Sunday, with conditions drying out late at night.

MLK Day looks to be one of the driest days in our forecast. We see a chance of a shower through the day, but we expect to be mostly dry with a little bit more sun popping out through the day as well. But, starting next week, temperatures are cooling back down to around normal. All week we will see high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

After a mostly dry day Monday, the showers and rain return Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers linger into Thursday. Conditions will then dry out for Friday, which could be the beginning of a drier stretch for us... we’ll see. Friday will likely start with fog and then see high clouds for the rest of the day.

The mountain won’t be getting much snow today, just mixed showers and some snow up higher. At best, Government Camp could see up to an inch of accumulation. Starting tomorrow, though, we expect snow levels to drop and our ski resorts to start getting some good snow again. It will turn snowiest midweek and in our 7-day forecast, we expect around 15-30″ to fall at the mountain.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.