Man charged in Lents Neighborhood shooting that injured 1.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been charged and a gun has been seized in connection to a shooting outside of a bar in the Lents neighborhood.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, East Precinct officers responded Dec. 12 at 1:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers found one victim with gunshot wounds.

An investigation conducted by The Enhanced Community Safety Team identified Cody M. Ochs, 32, as a suspect in the case. A search warrant was served Jan. 12 at a home in the 5200 block of Southeast 68th Avenue where Ochs was arrested, and multiple firearms and body armor were seized.

Ochs was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

PPB says the investigation is continuing and anyone with information about the Dec. 12 shooting, or any other crimes committed by Ochs, should e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST and reference case number 22-331432.

