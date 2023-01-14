Portland woman has Kia stolen with sentimental items inside

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is devastated after someone stole her car on Wednesday in NE Portland while she was at work.

It was just a normal day for Tamikia Taylor at the Maple Mallory Apartments but at 4:14 pm, when she was about to leave, her dark grey Kia Optima was gone.

Earlier that afternoon, video surveillance shows a suspect approaching her car, trying to open the passenger door, then leaving. Then later, two suspects approached the car again. One suspect jumps into the car through a window, and the other suspect does the same. Tamikia says the suspects cut the window out.

“The window is cut out perfectly,” says Taylor. “I do believe that there’s fingerprints on this because he did not have on any gloves.”

But it’s the items inside the car that are near and dear to her heart. There were ribbons and buttons in remembrance of her 26-year-old brother Jaquan Jenkins, who was shot and killed last year in downtown Portland on Jan. 29.

“Trying to get through this first year when that happened it was my first Thanksgiving without my brother. He was the sweetest. He walked around smiling constantly, wouldn’t hurt anyone,” says Taylor. “The day that I lost my brother, I can’t get that day back either so it’s a lot of things that I can’t get back that I try to hold onto.”

Tamikia says her family is still dealing with the fact that the person who shot him has not been caught.

“I’ve already been in a slump. I told myself, you have to get out and then I get out and go back to work, and then things like this happen,” says Taylor.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for anyone with any information regarding Jaquan Jenkins.

Case #22-17

Kia Optima: 026NLQ

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.