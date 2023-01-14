Rep. Bonamici hit while crossing Portland street, full recovery expected: Comm Dir.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - U.S. Representative Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car Friday evening in Portland, but are expected to recover, according to her communications director, Natalie Crofts, on Twitter.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Crofts tweeted the announcement, saying the congresswoman had been leaving an event and was in a crosswalk when she was stuck by the car.

“She was treated for a concussion and laceration to her head,” Crofts said. “He was treated for minor injuries. She has been released from the hospital to recover at home.”

Bonamici is expected to fully recover but will be unable to attend the scheduled town hall meetings in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties on Saturday, as well as other public events while she heals.

