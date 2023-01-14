Soaker Sunday ahead, but much drier Monday

After a wet morning, much of the region is temporarily drying out this afternoon. Portland picked up another 1/4″ of rain, making this the 13th consecutive day with measurable rain.

An approaching weather system will spread rain inland again this evening and that persists through much of the day Sunday. That means tomorrow will be wetter than today with frequent showers. We’ll pick up another 1/2″ to 3/4″ rain between tonight and Sunday evening when the rain backs off...it’ll be a soaker at times! As the system moves inland tomorrow, snow levels will fall down to the passes or a bit below. For the first time in awhile we expect snowy driving over the mountains at times tomorrow through Monday morning. 3-6″ may fall up there through Sunday afternoon; great news for the big 3 day holiday weekend in the mountains.

Low pressure slides up the coastline with this system tonight and Sunday, bringing a surge of southerly wind late tomorrow morning through midday. Gusts should be in the 35-50 mph range along the coastline and 25-35 mph in the valleys. Not a windstorm by any means, but it’ll be noticeable and a few scattered power outages are possible.

The weather slows down quite a bit Monday for a quiet day; just a few leftover showers here and there. Many of us will stay mainly dry Monday with a few more sunbreaks too.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (KPTV)

A very wet system brings widespread rain again Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Then the weather pattern turns much calmer Thursday into next weekend.

Temperatures return to normal for this upcoming week with far fewer days making it to 50 degrees in the lowlands. There’s no sign of low elevation cold or snow in the next 7-10 days.

