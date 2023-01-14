Submerged car, body of missing woman found in Seaside, police say

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - A submerged car was found Saturday which contained a body police said they believe to be a 58-year-old woman missing since Dec. 4, 2022, according to the City of Seaside.

LaDawn Rene Bloom was last seen driving a 2018 Silver Ford Fiesta on Dec. 4 at about 6 p.m. in an unknown direction. She did not have her purse, medications or cell phone with her, police said.

On Saturday, Clatsop County divers were searching Neawanna Creek near the intersection of North Wahanna and Lewis and Clark roads after signs were found that a vehicle may have entered the river there.

SEE ALSO: Rep. Bonamici hit while crossing Portland street, full recovery expected: Comm Dir.

Just before 1 p.m., divers found a car and it was pulled out of the water by a tow truck.

The car has been confirmed to be Bloom’s Ford Fiesta, according to city officials.

Police are continuing their investigation into Bloom’s death, they said. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.