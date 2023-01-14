Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro.
Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.

Prior to the stabbing, Bahena contacted the non-emergency line the same day, out of fear for Torres-Amaro’s behavior during a verbal argument in which he claimed Bahena was having an affair, the D.A.’s Office says. While Bahena was on the phone, Torres-Amaro attacked her, stabbing her over 20 times before cutting her throat.

After the attack, Torres-Amaro attempted suicide by stabbing his throat at the scene, according to authorities.

Torres-Amaro pled guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. He faces a statutory sentence of life in prison with a minimum of 25 years before consideration for parole, with lifetime supervision if granted.

