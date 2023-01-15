Crash leaves one dead in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars in southeast Portland left a driver dead Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 80th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m. They found the driver of one of the cars dead at the scene. The other driver stayed at the scene until the police arrived.

Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed from Southeast 82nd Avenue to Southeast 79th Avenue while the Major Crash Team investigated.

