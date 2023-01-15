Police look for suspects in SE Portland armed robbery

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Portland Police is looking for suspects in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Plaid Pantry at the intersection of SE 122nd Ave. and Holgate Blvd.

Charles Ransom, who lives nearby, said he’s been going to the convenience for around two years, and is “just hoping it don’t happen when I’m in there.”

Earlier in the morning the crime scene was full of broken glass from the store’s door. However, it had been boarded up by the evening when Ransom arrived.

“When I saw the door boarded up, I was like what happened, ‘cause I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

After Ransom learned that Portland Police reported a cashier had narrowly missed being shot, he said he’s happy to be a man that is always aware of his surroundings.

“I’m just happy that I wasn’t in the wrong place at the wrong time. I’ll try and watch myself now and be careful. I’m the type of guy, I can tell something’s going on or something ain’t right.”

Ransom encourages people to do the same, because you never know when you may stumble across something dangerous.

“If something don’t look right in the store, I’m coming up out that store. It is what it is.”

Portland Police said there weren’t any physical injuries reported, and no immediate arrests were made.

