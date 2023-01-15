Wet & Windy Sunday

It has been a wet morning so far! The rain has been heavy at times and that we will continue to be wet through the day. Expect rain this morning and frequent showers into the evening. That precipitation could again be heavy at times through the day. Winds are also picking up today. Expect a south wind with gusts 25-40 MPH across the metro area. Snow is also returning to the Cascades today as snow levels drop. Government Camp is likely to pick up somewhere around 2-4″, but above 4,000′ snow totals will be greater and closer to 4-9″. Winter travel conditions return to the Cascades today.

Later tonight the rain will die down and we will be mostly dry through the day tomorrow with just a few light showers at times. That dry time continues through most of Tuesday, but rain returns at some point in the evening. We expect another wet and rainy day Wednesday. A few showers linger into Thursday, but we’re mostly seeing drier conditions. Friday and Saturday both look to be drier days and we could even see a some more sunshine with just a shower possible Saturday night.

Temperatures this week will feel cooler and more like what we expect in the middle of January in Oregon. We see mostly temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with the coolest day coming Thursday. By the weekend we could see temperatures back to flirting with the 50s. Overnight lows will also be much cooler this week, dipping into the 30s and at times around freezing.

