21-year-old man arrested for burglary in SE Portland; meth, M30 pills seized

KPTV File Image
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.

Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 10200 block of Southeast Foster Street. Police said an employee arrived at the business and could see someone inside who shouldn’t be there.

Officers found Tyler John Chase inside the business and arrested him. Police said he had methamphetamine and M30 pills on him when arrested.

Chase was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for burglary and multiple outstanding warrants.

