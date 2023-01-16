Brief Tuesday morning shower, but most rain holds off until after sunset

We’ve enjoyed a bright and comfortable MLK day in the region. Wind has been light everywhere and I have seen lots of you outside! Dry conditions continue for a few more hours, but then after about 6pm we’ll see light rain showers move across NW Oregon and SW Washington. It’s a very weak little “ripple” in the flow overhead. Those light showers stick around through the night and into the Tuesday morning commute. So we’ll be starting gray tomorrow with a few sprinkles/showers here and there.

The rest of the daylight hours Tuesday should be dry as we wait for another system to bring rain after sunset. It’ll be a wet evening, then a real soaker tomorrow night and Wednesday as a strong cold front moves onshore. Wednesday morning’s commute will be very wet and gloomy and rain continues much of the day. We could pick up ½” of rain on that day.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

The big news? That system will be the last in an endless parade of wet weather systems we’ve been seeing since Christmas. We’re headed into a much drier weather pattern starting Thursday and going well into the final week of January. Strong high pressure will divert most weather systems around us during that time.

We will still see plenty of cloud cover after Wednesday, but any rain will be short-lived or showery. For now there’s no sign of that strong/cold east wind developing for another week.

I also don’t see a weather setup that will bring snow to lower elevations OR arctic cold south into the Pacific Northwest. We are “safe” from that for at least the next 7-10 days.

