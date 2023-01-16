Drier Monday & Tuesday, then a Wednesday soaker

The rain sure showed up today with downpours in spots and everyone getting quite a soaking. As today’s weather system moves off to the north, expect showers to die down quite a bit by midnight. A dog walk will be much drier later this evening. Today’s gusty wind dies down this evening too.

Tomorrow and Tuesday we’ll be in-between weather systems with just a few scattered showers here and there. More of tomorrow will be dry than wet and your neighborhood may go many hours dry before/after a light shower passes by. Wind will be very light tomorrow as well.

Tuesday will be mainly dry, but some models are pushing a wet weather system inland at some point in the evening. But ALL models show that system moving inland Tuesday night and Wednesday for a soaker that day. We’ll get a nice dump of Cascade snowfall Wednesday through Thursday morning too, possibly up to a foot on the higher slopes.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

A drier pattern arrives Thursday and continues into the following week. We’ll be more dry than wet for at least a week beginning Thursday. Temperatures remain near normal through next weekend.

