Fallen tree knocks out power to PGE customers in Washington County
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:17 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Aloha, Ore. (KPTV) - Power was knocked out for thousands of people in the Cooper Mountain-Aloha North neighborhood early Monday morning.
The outage was first reported at 2:47 a.m. after a tree fell on a power line near Southwest Johnson Street and Southwest 182nd Avenue. The weight of the tree took down the power line and also partially took out a power pole.
At about 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting more than 3,100 customers were without power.
Crews have responded to the scene and are working to restore power to the area. PGE’s website estimates power may be restored by 8:30 a.m.
