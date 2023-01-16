Northbound I-5 closed near Wilsonville due to overturned semi-truck
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:51 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - An overturned semi-truck shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. near milepost 282, by the French Prairie Rest Area.
The Oregon Department of Transportation closed all lanes of northbound I-5 while emergency crews are on scene. Traffic is being diverted through the rest area. Drivers should avoid the area or expect long delays.
Oregon State Police said no one was injured in the crash. The cause is currently under investigation.
