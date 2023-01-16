Northbound I-5 closed near Wilsonville due to overturned semi-truck

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - An overturned semi-truck shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. near milepost 282, by the French Prairie Rest Area.

I5NB at the mp280 rest area is completely blocked for a overturned semi-truck. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/tInFTidHkb — Aurora Fire District (@aurorafire63) January 16, 2023

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed all lanes of northbound I-5 while emergency crews are on scene. Traffic is being diverted through the rest area. Drivers should avoid the area or expect long delays.

Oregon State Police said no one was injured in the crash. The cause is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.