Police looking for suspect in Tigard armed robbery
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on New Year’s eve.

At 11 a.m. that morning, a man walked into a Foxy’s on Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest Canterbury Lane. He pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the employee working at the register, then walked out.

TPD describes him as a tall man, more than 6 feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a hoodie, a mask and jeans and was last seen heading northbound on 99.

Police have released surveillance video and photographs to help identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 503-718-2665 or email tips@tigard-or.gov.

