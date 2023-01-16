Shower Possible Today, Mainly Dry

Good morning! MLK Day is starting off mainly dry inland, & showery along the coast. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out in our western valleys this morning, plus late this evening. Aside from that, today should be more dry than wet. Expect to see some decent sunbreaks out there with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s. A weak shortwave will slide through on Tuesday, bringing cloudier skies and drizzly conditions. It may be a degree or two cooler, but nothing unusual for this time of year.

Tuesday night into Wednesday will feature more active weather. A strong cold front will slide through the region, bringing a round of moderate to heavy rain to western Oregon & southwest Washington. It looks like some of the heaviest rain will fall during the morning commute. Rain will transition to showers during the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 40s. This system will also bring a healthy dose of snow to the Cascades. Our snow level should be around 2,000 feet or so. Elevations above 2,000 feet will pick up 4-8 inches of snow. Some of the higher slopes around Mt. Hood could see close to a foot of fresh snow.

Expect a couple of mainly dry days Thursday & Friday. Considering the wind will be light, I think we’ll get at least one foggy morning. Nights will also turn cooler mid to late week with lows in the 30s. Outlying spots may fall into the upper 20s.

Our next round of rain and mountain snow should arrive between late Saturday & Sunday.

Have a great week!

