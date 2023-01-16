‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings.

Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking.

Savage said she remembered laughing on the phone.

“I say, “what, really?”

SEE ALSO: ‘Do whatever it takes:’ Beaverton parents race against clock to find treatment for rare genetic disorder

However, when her roommate explained the smoke in the air and the responding firefighters, she knew it was serious.

“I told myself to expect the worst.” She tried to prepare herself to come home to nothing left, she said. “And that’s pretty much what happened.”

Fire crews said their initial theory is that the fire started on the side of the home and spread to the interior.

Savage said she likely lost most of her belongings in the 20 minutes or so it took crews to extinguish the flames.

“There doesn’t look to be anything left to go back to,” she said. “I’m not sure if anything survived.”

Fortunately, her dog Pan was not lost or killed in the flames. Nor were the other two dogs living in the home, thanks to the responding firefighters.

“They’re all okay,” she said.

Savage and Pan have re-located to the cheapest place she could find for now - a short term vacation rental in Vancouver, Wash.

She had to make the phone call to her other roommate who’s out of town. A roommate who was recently in an accident where she nearly died, Savage said. But the call turned out to be inspiring.

SEE ALSO: Sperm whale carcass washes ashore at Fort Stevens State Park

“When I called her to tell her about it, she said everything’s going to be okay. Everyone’s alive. That’s huge. That’s everything.”

Savage is trying her best to remain positive, but said a big regret is that none of the roommates had renter’s insurance.

“We discussed it. We never got it.”

Savage stressed that she’s grateful for close friends who have showed up for them in their darkest hour. As the three search for what to do next, a friend set up a GoFundMe to help them get by.

Link to GoFundMe

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.