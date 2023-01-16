Ways to join in on Portland’s MLK Day 2023 celebrations
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:47 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – There are many community events this year celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise highlights a few that you can still join in on!
Find out more about them here:
- Blanchet House Day of Service – Creating Care Kits
- Our Stride Forward MLK Day Celebration at Chehalem Cultural Center
- World Arts Foundation Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration
- MLK Invite at Lincoln High School
