2 Portland metro DMV offices reopen after flooding causes substantial damage
OREGON. (KPTV) – Two Oregon DMV locations are now reopened and serving customers after broken pipes caused significant damage over the holidays.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says the broken pipes affected both the Beaverton and Lake Oswego locations of the DMV causing flooding and subsequent damage to the buildings. Repairs are now complete however and the offices have reopened.
Beaverton DMV, 10280 SW Park Way, Portland, OR 97225
(Located within the Cedar Hills Shopping Center)
Hours:
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday and Tuesday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Thursday and Friday
Lake Oswego DMV, 3 SW Monroe Pkwy, Suite D, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Hours:
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday, Tuesday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Wednesday
For office closures and hours of other DMV locations, click here.
