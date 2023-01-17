2 Portland metro DMV offices reopen after flooding causes substantial damage

OREGON. (KPTV) – Two Oregon DMV locations are now reopened and serving customers after broken pipes caused significant damage over the holidays.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the broken pipes affected both the Beaverton and Lake Oswego locations of the DMV causing flooding and subsequent damage to the buildings. Repairs are now complete however and the offices have reopened.

Beaverton DMV, 10280 SW Park Way, Portland, OR 97225

(Located within the Cedar Hills Shopping Center)

Hours:

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday and Tuesday

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Wednesday

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Thursday and Friday

Lake Oswego DMV, 3 SW Monroe Pkwy, Suite D, Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Hours:

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday, Tuesday

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Wednesday

For office closures and hours of other DMV locations, click here.

