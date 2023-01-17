Caught on Camera: Colton community devastated after vandals run rampant

COLTON Ore. (KPTV) – A community is devastated after several properties in Colton, including a church, were damaged over the weekend -- and it was all on camera.

Surveillance video from Saturday night captured vandals targeting Canyon Creek Bible Fellowship Church. In the video, you see a car stop in the middle of the road, the suspect running towards the church sign carrying what looks like an ax, before smashing the sign twice before leaving.

The ground near the sign was still covered in broken glass Monday.

But the damage didn’t end there. Colton Middle School was also damaged -- the softball field was left with tire tracks and the door to the batting cage was broken.

Jeremy Pierce coached his two daughters on the field and helped build the batting cage from the ground up.

“We’ve grown up on that field and we put everything we had into building,” says Pierce. “That between all the girls helping, putting in insulation in walls, I mean everything. And to see someone just come by and destroy it.”

Pierce says a lot of youth leagues use the field as well, but now will have to wait a little while until it’s fixed.

“From what I hear, we can’t even get into it until we break in the door. Yesterday when I talked to the guy, he couldn’t get in because the damage to the garage door, as well as the handle outside, wouldn’t let him in.”

Pierce has been part of the softball family for over a decade. and is hopeful they’ll get the batting cage back in time for softball season.

“It’s going to cost a little bit, a lot of hard work, but we’ll get her back.”

The Colton School District released a statement to FOX 12 Monday addressing the vandalism:

“Colton School District is working with law enforcement to assess damages from vandalism over the weekend. If anyone in the Colton area has seen any suspicious activity late Saturday night or early Sunday, please contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department.”

