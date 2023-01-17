Find your next movie at the ‘Be Kind VHS Depot’

A neighborhood in Southeast Portland is now home to a VHS exchange!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:32 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A neighborhood in Southeast Portland is now home to a VHS exchange! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the couple behind the Be Kind VHS Depot to find out what inspired them to create it and the best way to get a VCR to play tapes in.

The Be Kind VHS Depot is near the corner of Southeast 45th and Southeast Center Street, near Creston Park. You can also follow them on Instagram here.

