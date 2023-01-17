Light Rain Today, Heavier Rain by Wednesday A.M.

Good morning! Showers passed through the region overnight, and a few are still developing early on this Tuesday. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out through sunrise, but most of the morning & early afternoon should be dry. Expect to see lots of clouds today as a warm front moves in from the west. This frontal boundary will generate light rain between the mid afternoon and evening. High temperatures should only reach the upper 40s. Rain will briefly come to an end late this evening, but a heavier batch of rain will move in early Wednesday.

A cold front will push through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington Wednesday morning, bringing moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow. Rain should arrive to the coast around 2:00 A.M. and linger through the mid morning. Rain will push inland closer to 3:00-4:00 A.M., and will be around through about midday. Be prepared for a soggy morning commute. Rain will transition to scattered showers between the late morning and afternoon. It’ll be a bit cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Due to the fast nature of this cold front, we won’t pick up quite as much snow as previously anticipated. Expect the snow level to range between 2,000-3,000 feet, with about 3-6″ of new snow on the way. Some of the higher, favorable mountain slopes could get closer to 5-8″ when all is said and done.

Conditions will dry out Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds over the eastern Pacific. If we clear out Thursday night, there will likely be widespread fog & low clouds by Friday morning. The aforementioned high pressure system will try to keep most weather systems away from the Northwest through at least early next week. That being said, a weak front will clip the region Saturday, likely bringing afternoon & evening showers.

Have a great Tuesday!

