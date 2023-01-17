Mascot stolen from Rockwood Preparatory Academy in Gresham

Rocky the Raccoon, and surveillance image of the person accused of stealing the mascot
Rocky the Raccoon, and surveillance image of the person accused of stealing the mascot(Rockwood Preparatory Academy)
Jan. 17, 2023
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A charter school in Gresham is asking for the public’s help finding their stolen mascot.

Rockwood Preparatory Academy says someone broke in through a window during the early morning hours of Jan. 11 and stole Rocky the Raccoon. They posted a picture of the mascot, as well as the person accused of stealing it on Facebook.

The school says that person also ripped an expensive projector off the wall and took off with it.

The school is already dealing with bad flood damage from the December ice storm. It forced teachers to set up temporary classrooms in their gym while the school works to repair the damage.

Anyone with information about the break-in or recognizes the suspect should contact Gresham police.

