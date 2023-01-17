New proposal would lower legal blood alcohol levels for drivers in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington state could be lowering its legal blood alcohol level for drivers.

Senate Bill 5002 discussed in the Washington State Senate would lower the legal alcohol limit from .08% to .05%. According to the proposal, half of all serious and deadly crashes are caused by impaired drivers.

If all states were to implement a .05% blood alcohol level, up to nearly 1,800 lives could be saved each year, according to a study.

Right now, Utah is the only other state that caps its legal limit at .05%.

The new proposal comes as Washington has just been ranked the second worst state to drive in. According to WalletHub, Washington ranks number 49 when it comes to infrastructure, safety, traffic and access to car maintenance.

Oregon fell in the middle of the list at 24.

