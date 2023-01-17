One More Rainy Day Before Drier Weather

Another mostly dry day today, other than some light precipitation this morning. This evening, we will get another round of some light rain and showers around dinner time, similar to what we saw last night. We will be drier later and overnight, but then a wet system moves in very early tomorrow morning. Expect to start the day with rain for the morning commute and through about lunchtime. Later in the afternoon, the rain will break apart to showers and we will be drier at night. Temperatures are going to be a bit cooler tomorrow, with temperatures in the mid 40s. Tomorrow will also be our last good dumping of snow at the mountain for a little bit. We will see somewhere between 3 to 6 inches.

The drier weather starts to settle in on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s for a while, but starting Thursday morning, our overnight lows are really cooling down! Expect to start the rest of the week with mornings in the 30s, and some days starting right around freezing. The next chance for a shower will come Saturday afternoon, but we don’t expect much there.

We will continue to be mainly dry into next week and temperatures are back to around average in the upper 40s. The weather will remain pretty calm and uneventful through our forecast and into next week.

