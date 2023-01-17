Police investigating overnight break-in at Tigard bar

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating an overnight break-in at a bar in Tigard, which was targeted in an armed robbery last month.

At about 4 a.m., officers responded to Foxy’s Bar & Lounge on Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest Canterbury Lane after someone in the strip mall heard a commotion at the bar, then saw people yelling from a tan SUV in the parking lot.

The witness told FOX 12 she heard what sounded like a chain, and she believes at least one person was inside Foxy’s trying to yank out the ATM with a chain.

Police confirmed that information and say the ATM was not stolen. They’re not sure if the suspects got away with anything at this time and a description of the suspects has not been released.

Break-in this morning at the Foxys on SW Pacific Hwy in Tigard. Two weeks ago there was an armed robbedy here. ⁦@TigardPolice⁩ #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/aPe7nYkg5B — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 17, 2023

This is the second time in the last two weeks that Foxy’s on SW Pacific Highway has had to deal with crime.

SEE ALSO: Police looking for suspect in Tigard armed robbery

On New Year’s Eve, at about 11 a.m., a man walked into the bar, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the employee working at the register. The unidentified man then walked out. Police described him as a tall man, more than 6 feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a hoodie, a mask and jeans.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery or the break-in should contact Tigard police.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.