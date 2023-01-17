Police investigating overnight break-in at Tigard bar
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating an overnight break-in at a bar in Tigard, which was targeted in an armed robbery last month.
At about 4 a.m., officers responded to Foxy’s Bar & Lounge on Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest Canterbury Lane after someone in the strip mall heard a commotion at the bar, then saw people yelling from a tan SUV in the parking lot.
The witness told FOX 12 she heard what sounded like a chain, and she believes at least one person was inside Foxy’s trying to yank out the ATM with a chain.
Police confirmed that information and say the ATM was not stolen. They’re not sure if the suspects got away with anything at this time and a description of the suspects has not been released.
This is the second time in the last two weeks that Foxy’s on SW Pacific Highway has had to deal with crime.
On New Year’s Eve, at about 11 a.m., a man walked into the bar, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the employee working at the register. The unidentified man then walked out. Police described him as a tall man, more than 6 feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a hoodie, a mask and jeans.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery or the break-in should contact Tigard police.
