Endangered Eugene man with memory condition found safe

Eugene Police Department.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The Eugene Police Department says a missing man struggling with a memory condition has been found safe. Police say Paul Bruce Allen, 75, left his home in the 800 block of Van Buren Street around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Allen is diagnosed with memory and other physical conditions, according to Eugene P.D.

Authorities say Allen was located in the 2000 block of West. 11th Avenue and was reunited with family.

