Police searching for suspects connected to 3 burglaries in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway into three related burglaries at small businesses in Milwaukie.

The burglaries happened early Monday morning. According to police, several thousand dollars in damage was caused, forcing one business to close for the day while repairs were made.

The three businesses affected were Pho Thap Ba at 10574 Southeast 32nd Avenue, Mike’s Drive In at 3045 Southeast Harrison Street and Ohana Hawaiian Café at 10608 Southeast Main Street.

Police said they believe all burglaries are related based on evidence, witness statements and video surveillance, which was released by police and shows the suspects entering Pho Thap Ba.

Anyone with information about the suspects identities should contact Detective Cereghino at 503-786-7476 or at cereghinot@milwaukieoregon.gov.

