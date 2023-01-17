Portland records first deadly shooting of the year in Hazelwood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a man was killed in the Hazelwood neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue at 2:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a person shot. Once on scene, police found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, PPB says.

PPB’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene to assume control of the investigation.

Nu suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone who has information about the incident and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0441 or Detective Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0768 and reference case number 23-14764.

