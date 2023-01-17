Whale washed up on Oregon coast was killed by ship strike, necropsy reveals

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A sperm whale that washed up dead on an Oregon beach last week was killed by a ship, according to the results of an official necropsy released Monday afternoon.

“The whale was an adult male, about 20 years old,” said a spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA). “The cause of death was a ship strike, based on internal bleeding around the wound. The whale was otherwise in good condition.”

NOAA did a preliminary exam Sunday and removed the whale’s jaw for safekeeping because sperm whale jaws and teeth are prized on the black market and could otherwise be stolen.

The disposal of the whale’s carcass has not been decided yet. It’s up to the landowner, which is Oregon State Parks. But burial is not out of the question.

NOAA said it is unusual for a sperm whale to be in this area during this time of year.

Many people visited the Oregon coast for the rare sight at Fort Stevens Park over the weekend.

