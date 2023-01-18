1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning.

At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. one person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to RPD.

Police said they arrested a suspect and that there is no longer any threat to the public.

