1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(Source: MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning.

At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. one person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to RPD.

Police said they arrested a suspect and that there is no longer any threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Santos (Jose) Gomez-Rosales
Woodburn police seek help locating missing 25-year-old man
Washington state lawmakers hear public comment over proposal to ban semi-automatic guns
Washington state lawmakers hear public comment over proposal to ban semi-automatic guns
Washington state lawmakers hear public comment over proposal to ban semi-automatic guns
Washington state lawmakers hear public comment over proposal to ban semi-automatic guns
Newberg Public Schools (KPTV file image)
Controversial ban on political symbols in Newberg schools repealed