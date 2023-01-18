Families of 2017 MAX stabbing victims sue TriMet, Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The families of two victims in the Portland 2017 MAX stabbings are suing TriMet and the Portland Police Bureau, alleging both were negligent and failed to take measures to protect TriMet passengers.

The lawsuit follows the events of May 26, 2017, when self-described neo-Nazi and white supremacist Jeremy Christian stabbed Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche to death on the Green Line. According to court documents, Christian began shouting racist hate speech, including anti-Muslim rhetoric and violent threats, toward people on the train before the stabbings, including incidents in the days leading up to the murders.

Christian was found guilty in Feb. 2020 of multiple crimes, including murder, attempted murder, and assault. He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms with no possibility of parole.

The families of victims Best and Namkai-Meche have now consolidated their separate civil suits, arguing TriMet and PPB hold responsibility for the deaths of their family members.

When reached by FOX 12 Tuesday, TriMet declined to comment.

