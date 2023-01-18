On the Go with Ayo at Rose City Classic Dog Show

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Expo Center has gone to the dogs!

The Rose City Classic Dog Show, the longest running event held at the Expo Center, will kick off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

It’s the biggest dog show series in the western United States and one of the most popular dog events in the country.

Thousands of dogs and dog lovers are in Portland for the show, which features more than 180 individual breeds.

The dogs are in town to compete in a variety of categories including agility, obedience and best in show.

Learn more at RoseCityClassic.org.

