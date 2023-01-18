Kells Irish Pub and Shamrock Run partner for 2023 Irish Festival

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two of Portland’s most iconic St. Patrick’s Day traditions are teaming up for the 2023 holiday.

The Shamrock Run and Kells Irish Pub & Brewery announced Tuesday a partnership for a “bigger and better Irish Festival.”

Founded in 1979, The Shamrock Run is one of the largest races in the Pacific Northwest, attracting more than 20,000 runners yearly.

Kells Irish Pub & Brewery began in 1983, often ranked among the best Irish pubs in the United States and known for hosting the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Oregon.

“At Kells, we’ve long been fans of the Shamrock Run and the race’s impact on downtown Portland,” said Gerard McAleese, owner and operator of Kells. “With our annual Irish Festival overlapping during the week of St. Patrick’s Day, it just made sense to figure out a way to partner and create a bigger impact for the city and for charity.”

The Irish Festival will kick off at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on March 10 with the Kells Ireland vs. USA boxing event.

