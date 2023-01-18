Lots of dry weather ahead! But plenty of clouds & fog too

A strong cold front passed through the area the first half of today with lots of rain and mountain snow. Now that it has left the area, we’ll just see a few scattered showers through the evening and overnight. With skies clearing out a bit, we’ll see temperatures drop well down into the 30s tonight with possibly a few spots of fog too.

Mountain snow continues in the Cascades tonight and snow will stick down to around 2,000′, but in general the 2nd half of the night even that will change to just a few flurries. Just a few more inches fall tonight.

We are now entering a MUCH drier weather pattern. After 3-4 weeks of almost continuously wet weather, the Pacific jet stream is falling apart and will be replaced by a large area of high pressure that sits along the West Coast most of the next 10 days. This doesn’t mean we’ll be TOTALLY dry, but very little rain falls in the next week and beyond. Only one very weak system passes through Saturday afternoon with a few light showers, and possibly another on Monday.

Without a dry east wind to keep fog cleared out, the long winter nights and plenty of ground moisture means lots of fog and low clouds over the next week. So even though we’ll be dry, we don’t see constant blue skies and sunshine.

The first round of widespread fog and low clouds will be Friday, then expect more early next week.

