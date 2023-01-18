Man riding raft swept out to sea on Oregon coast

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:03 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - Coast Guard crews and deputies with the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office were searching for a man Monday who they say was swept out to sea.

At 8:57 a.m. this morning, the man in a small inflatable raft was swept out to the ocean by the outgoing tide and his raft flipped over near the mouth of the bay, ejecting him into the water.

“Netarts-Oceanside Fire-Rescue’s PWC’s were quickly launched and were able to recover the raft in the rough breakers, but the man could not be located,” said TCSO Marine Deputy Dennis Greiner. “The Coast Guard sent a helicopter and searched the area, but unfortunately, the man still has not been located.”

Witnesses saw the man walking along the shoreline carrying only the raft and two oars. He then paddled out into the fast-moving outgoing current, and the raft quickly headed toward the mouth of the bay. When the raft flipped, the man disappeared underwater.

