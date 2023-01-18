Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.

SEE ALSO: Families of 2017 MAX stabbing victims sue TriMet, Portland Police Bureau

Officers searched the area but did not find a suspect.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information enters the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.