Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:13 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.

SEE ALSO: Families of 2017 MAX stabbing victims sue TriMet, Portland Police Bureau

Officers searched the area but did not find a suspect.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information enters the newsroom.

