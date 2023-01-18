Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:13 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.
Officers searched the area but did not find a suspect.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information enters the newsroom.
